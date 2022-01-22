Top Shots Youth Shooters, Inc. is a 501(c)3 youth educational program where adult coaches and volunteers model sportsmanship, responsibility, and teamwork while using shooting sports programs to teach these and other positive life skills to the athletes.

Youth from elementary grades through college are eligible to participate in the safe, educational and enjoyable clay target sports of American Trap, American Skeet, Sporting Clays, Olympic Trap, and Olympic Skeet. There is no other sport that offers such an absolutely “level playing field” for gender participation as the shooting sports. We prepare our athletes to compete at the collegiate level and the ability to qualify for scholarship money based on the athletes’ scholastic results, sportsmanship, teamwork and community involvement.