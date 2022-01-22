Top Shots Youth Shooters, Inc. is a 501(c)3 youth educational program where adult coaches and volunteers model sportsmanship, responsibility, and teamwork while using shooting sports programs to teach these and other positive life skills to the athletes.
Youth from elementary grades through college are eligible to participate in the safe, educational and enjoyable clay target sports of American Trap, American Skeet, Sporting Clays, Olympic Trap, and Olympic Skeet. There is no other sport that offers such an absolutely “level playing field” for gender participation as the shooting sports. We prepare our athletes to compete at the collegiate level and the ability to qualify for scholarship money based on the athletes’ scholastic results, sportsmanship, teamwork and community involvement.
We are proud to be part of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP). The SCTP is a nationwide organization dedicated to furthering clay shooting sports by organizing youth shooting programs throughout the United States.
Includes two, four-person squads, ammo, golf cart, a Title Sponsor firearm, logo on all marketing material and social media marketing.
Includes two, four-person squads, ammo, golf cart, a Platinum Sponsor firearm, logo on all marketing material and social media marketing.
Includes a four-person squad, ammo, golf cart, ammo sponsor gift, logo on marketing material and social media marketing.
Includes a four-person squad, ammo, golf cart, lunch sponsor gift, logo on marketing material and social media marketing.
Includes a four-person squad, ammo, golf cart, golf car sponsor gift, logo on marketing material and social media marketing.
Can't Attend but still want to support the team? This level recognizes you as an event sponsor with logo displayed on marketing material and social media marketing.
Includes name and logo on station sign plus social media marketing.
Includes ammo, golf cart, light breakfast, and lunch.
Includes ammo, golf cart, light breakfast, and lunch.
Please consider donating to our organization. We are a certified 501(c)3. All donations may be deductible.
Mon
Closed
Tue
Closed
Wed
Closed
Thu
Closed
Fri
Closed
Sat
Closed
Sun
02:00 pm – 04:00 pm
Top Shots Youth Shooters, Inc.
3501B North Ponce De Leon Blvd
